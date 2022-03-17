Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine says Russia strikes Mariupol theatre sheltering residents, Moscow denies attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine says Russia strikes Mariupol theatre sheltering residents, Moscow denies attack

Ukraine says Russia strikes Mariupol theatre sheltering residents, Moscow denies attack

A satellite image shows a closer view of Mariupol Drama Theatre before bombing, as a word "children" in Russian is written in large white letters on the pavement in front of and behind the building, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Mar 14, 2022. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

17 Mar 2022 06:18AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 06:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LVIV, Ukraine: Russian forces dropped a powerful bomb on a theatre in the encircled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were sheltering on Wednesday (Mar 16), Ukraine's foreign ministry said.

The ministry said many people were trapped in the theatre and accused Russia of committing a war crime. It said the number of casualties was not yet known. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

Related:

Russia denies targeting civilians. In Moscow, the defence ministry said its forces had not struck the building and instead accused the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, of blowing it up, RIA news agency said.

It did not give evidence to back up the claim. Russia had previously accused the battalion of preventing civilians from leaving the city, which has come under heavy bombardment.

Maxar Technologies, a private US company, distributed satellite imagery that it said was collected on Mar 14 and showed the word "children" in large Russian script painted on the ground outside the red-roofed Mariupol Drama Theatre.

Maxar said it would distribute new images of the theatre as soon as it has them.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine invasion Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us