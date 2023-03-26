Ukraine says Russia took Belarus 'hostage' with tactical nukes plan

KYIV: Ukraine on Sunday (Mar 26) said Russia took Minsk as a "nuclear hostage" after President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, bringing the arms to a country at the gates of the European Union.

Putin, who has issued thinly veiled warnings that Russia could use nuclear weapons if threatened, said the move was similar to the United States transferring weapons to allies.

"The Kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage," the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Twitter.

He added that the move was "a step towards the internal destabilisation of the country".

On Saturday, Putin announced Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons to neighbour and ally Belarus "without violating our international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation".

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak on Sunday accused the Russian leader of breaching such obligations.

"(Putin) admits that he is afraid of losing and all he can do is scare" people, Podolyak also said on Twitter.