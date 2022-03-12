Ukraine says Russia wants to drag Belarus into war, warns of invasion plan

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said Belarus could be planning to invade its territory on Friday (Mar 11) and accused Russia of trying to drag its ally into the war by staging air attacks on Belarus from Ukrainian air space.

Belarus has served as a staging post for Russian troops, missiles and aircraft, both before and after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, but it has not deployed its own forces in active battle.

Ukraine's military accused Russian aircraft of firing at Belarusian border villages from Ukrainian air space on Friday to provide an excuse for an offensive.

"This is a PROVOCATION! The goal is to involve the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the war with Ukraine!" Ukraine's Air Force Command said in an online statement.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Air Force Command's statement.