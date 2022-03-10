Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Russia COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

World

Ukraine says Russian troops at gas compressor stations pose supply risk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Russia COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine says Russian troops at gas compressor stations pose supply risk

Ukraine says Russian troops at gas compressor stations pose supply risk

3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed Russia's and Ukraine's flags in this illustration taken, Jan 31, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

10 Mar 2022 07:21PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 07:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LVIV: The arrival of Russian troops at some of Ukraine's gas compressor stations poses a risk to European supplies, Ukraine's gas pipeline operator warned on Thursday (Mar 10), although there were no signs of an immediate impact on flows.

Gas supplies into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were stable at the time of writing, according to transmission system operator data.

Some 41.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas was transported through Ukraine to Europe in 2021, making it a key supply route, although that was down 25 per cent on the year before as Moscow looks for alternatives.

The operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines (OGTSU) said Russian forces were at more than one gas compressor station, posing a potential threat to smooth gas transit to Europe. It did not say how many stations were affected or where they were.

"The OGTSU demands that the military and armed groups immediately leave the territory of the compressor stations and stop trying to influence the operation of the GTS (gas transmission system)," it said.

"Interference in the technological processes of GTS operations creates significant risks for the safety of continuous gas transportation to consumers in Ukraine and Europe," it said.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine invasion Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us