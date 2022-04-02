Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday

LVIV: Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions are planned for Saturday (Apr 2), Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said.

An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelesnskyy said on Saturday that the Ukrainian delegation has reached an agreement in Istanbul during the Ukraine-Russia peace talks to provide evacuations.

Oleksiy Arestovych told Ukraine television: "I think that today or maybe tomorrow we will hear good news regarding the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol."