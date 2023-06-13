Ukraine says seven villages retaken in 'tough' offensive

KYIV: Ukraine on Monday (Jun 12) said it had retaken seven villages and made small gains in a "tough" counter-offensive against Russian forces that France said could last months.

"The fighting is tough, but we are moving forward, this is very important," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a daily evening address.

"I thank our guys for every Ukrainian flag that is now returning to its rightful place in villages on the newly de-occupied territory," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the long-awaited campaign, with weapons donated by Western allies, would be underway for weeks if not months.

"We want it to be as successful as possible so that we can then start a negotiation phase in good conditions," he said in Paris, speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Duda said the Western military alliance NATO had to "send a clear signal" about Ukraine's desperate quest to join the bloc at its next summit on Jul 11 and 12 in Vilnius.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope that the offensive would force Russian President Vladimir Putin into talks about ending its invasion.

He said the United States was "confident that they will continue to have success".

Ukraine's defence minister Ganna Malyar said on Telegram on Monday that "seven settlements were liberated" - referring to the villages of Lobkovo, Levadne and Novodarivka in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, which houses Europe's largest nuclear plant, now under Russian occupation.

Malyar said Ukrainian forces had also regained control of the village of Storozheve in the south of the Donetsk region, near three villages recaptured on Sunday.

"The area of the territory taken under control amounted to 90 square kilometres," Malyar said.