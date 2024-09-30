Ukraine says struck Russian ammo depot with drones

KYIV: Ukraine on Sunday (Sep 29) claimed to have sent more than 100 drones deep inside Russia to hit a major weapons depot, as Kyiv ups its attacks further inside Russian territory.

"Defence forces struck the Kotluban military depot" in the Volgograd region, hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border, a day after a shipment of Iranian weapons reportedly arrived at the site, the Ukrainian military general staff wrote on Telegram.

"A fire and ammunition detonation were observed on the depot's territory," said the post, adding that the facility was being used for storage and the modernisation of missiles and artillery.

Russia did not confirm the strike but reported that it had destroyed 67 drones overnight over the Volgograd region.