Ukraine says troops holding on to Sievierodonetsk, advance in south

KYIV/SLOVIANSK: Ukraine said on Thursday (Jun 9) its forces were holding their positions in intense fighting in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and had retaken ground in the south, targetting gains in the biggest swathe of territory seized by Russia since the invasion started.

Russia has concentrated its invasion force around Sievierodonetsk, a small industry city now bombed to ruins. Ukraine says its only hope to turn the tide toward victory is more artillery to offset Russia's massive firepower.

Sievierodonetsk and its twin city Lysychansk on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets river are the last Ukrainian-controlled parts of Luhansk province, which Moscow is determined to seize as one of its principal war objectives.

"They (the Russians) are dying like flies ... fierce fighting continues inside Sievierodonetsk," Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Gaidai predicted the Russians would try to take advantage of low water levels to cross the Siverskyi Donets river. "We are watching and if anything happens we will act proactively."

In the south, where Moscow is trying to impose its rule on a tract of occupied territory spanning Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, Ukraine's defence ministry said it had captured new ground in a counter-attack in Kherson province.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said in an evening address that Ukraine also had "some positive developments in the Zaporizhzhia region, where we are succeeding in disrupting the occupiers' plans". He did not provide details.

Reuters could not independently verify the situation on the ground in Zaporizhzhia or Kherson. Russian-installed proxies in both provinces say they are planning referendums to join Russia.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions have fled since Moscow launched its "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour on Feb 24. Ukraine and its allies call the invasion an unprovoked war of aggression.

'WE ARE STAYING'

Speaking in Moscow to mark the 350th anniversary of Russian Tsar Peter the Great's birth, President Vladimir Putin drew a parallel between what he portrayed as their historic quests to win back what he called Russian lands.

"Peter the Great waged the Great Northern War for 21 years. It would seem that he was at war with Sweden, he took something from them. He did not take anything from them, he returned (what was Russia's)," Putin said.