Ukraine says two commercial ships hit by Russian missiles near Odessa port

LONDON: Ukraine said Russian warships shelled a Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker and a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship due to load grain near Odessa port in the Black Sea on Friday (Feb 25), one day after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A total of three non-military vessels have now been hit since the start of the invasion. On Thursday, the Turkish-owned Yasa Jupiter cargo ship was struck off Odessa.

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said that the Moldovan-flagged vessel, the Millennial Spirit, was carrying 600 tonnes of diesel at the time of the attack from a Russian military ship.

Earlier on Friday, Moldova's naval agency said the crew of the Millennial Spirit was Russian and that two of them had been seriously injured.

"We just heard 10 minutes ago that all the crew were saved but two were seriously injured and are on the way to hospital," Pavalachi said.

According to the Ukrainian ministry, the cargo ship Namura Queen was also hit by Russian missiles on Friday.