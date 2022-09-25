Ukraine schools battered by Russian onslaught in south

MYKOLAIV REGION: Just a handful of kilometres from the frontline, a shattered village school in the southern Mykolaiv region is a stark sign of the war damage inflicted by Russia on Ukrainian education.

Small desks are topped with a layer of rubble and dust, while the front of the building, facing enemy lines, has been gutted from repeated shelling.

At the back, a collapsed roof and wall expose the school gymnasium to the elements. Charred car wrecks squat beside the battered, abandoned playground.

The Russian army has passed through the village twice since the war began and left the school intact both times, Sergiy, head of the village municipality, told AFP.

But once Ukrainian troops took up position there "the Russians realised their mistake and bombed everything", the 51-year-old said by telephone from Mykolaiv city where he now lives.

In the heavily-shelled village most roofs have now been blown off.

Only 25 residents still live there out of a population of about 1,700, he said.

By day, the streets are deserted - the silence broken only by the nearby roar of artillery.

Ukraine launched a counter-offensive three weeks ago, but its results are still difficult to assess in the region.