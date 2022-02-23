Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency

Logo
World

Ukraine's security council has called for a state of emergency in the country - a measure that still needs to be formally approved by parliament. (File photo: AFP/John MacDougall)

23 Feb 2022 06:57PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 06:57PM)
KYIV: Ukraine's security council on Wednesday (Feb 23) approved plans to declare a state of national emergency, in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion.

The measure, which must be formally approved by parliament, requires stepped-up document and vehicle checks, among other measures, the council's secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

Danilov said that he would deliver a report to Ukraine's parliament later on Wednesday, with lawmakers expected to approve the added security measures this week.

They would apply to all parts of Ukraine except for its two Russian-backed eastern separatist regions, where a deadly insurgency that has claimed more than 14,000 lives broke out in 2014.

Danilov said that each of Ukraine's regions would be able to select which particular measures to apply, "depending on how necessary they might be".

"What could it be? This could be added enforcement of public order," Danilov said.

"This could involve limiting certain types of transport, increased vehicle checks or asking people to show this or that document," he added, calling it a "preventive" measure.

Source: AFP/kg

