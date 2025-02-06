Ukraine sees marked improvement in accuracy of Russia's North Korean missiles

KYIV: North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine by Russian forces since late December have been far more precise than salvos of the weapons launched over the past year, two senior Ukrainian sources told Reuters.

At a time when Moscow's burgeoning ties with Pyongyang are causing alarm from Washington to Seoul, the increase in accuracy - to within 50-100m of the intended target - suggests North Korea is successfully using the battlefield to test its missile technology, the sources said.

A military source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive information, described a marked improvement in the precision in all the more than 20 North Korean ballistic missiles that hit Ukraine over the past several weeks. A second source, a senior government official familiar with the issue, confirmed the findings when asked by Reuters.

Yang Uk, a weapons expert at Seoul's Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said such improvements in North Korean missile capabilities have troubling implications for its potential to threaten South Korea, Japan and the United States or sell upgraded weapons to "failed" states or armed groups.

"That can have a major impact on stability in the region and the world," he said, in response to questions for this story.

North Korea's military programmes have developed rapidly in recent years, including short- and intermediate-range missiles that Pyongyang says can be tipped with nuclear warheads. However, until its involvement in Ukraine, the long-isolated nation had never tested the new weapons in combat.

Ukraine's defence ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Ukraine does not usually disclose the outcome of Russian missile and drone strikes on military targets.

The defence ministries in Russia and South Korea, as well as South Korea's National Intelligence Service, did not respond to Reuters questions.

The North Korean embassy in London did not answer calls seeking comment or respond to a voicemail. The country's mission at the UN did not respond to questions. North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deals though their leaders pledged closer military cooperation when they met in September in Russia's far east.

The US Pentagon and US Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.