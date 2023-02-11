In eastern Ukraine, snipers watch and wait

BAKHMUT, Russia: "I'm not afraid of Russians," says "Voron", a sniper with the State Border Guard of Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region.

"But don't tell my mum I'm here," he adds, laughing.

The 29-year-old soldier's mother probably guessed, as her son has been in the military for 12 years -and that he has wanted to be a sniper since childhood.

In action films, snipers are typically portrayed as ruthless, silent lone wolves, lying in wait to pick off prey with clinical efficiency.

But "Voron" - whose Ukrainian call sign means "Raven" in English - describes a different reality.

"Usually the kit I have doesn't always fit into one car," he says from behind a thermal balaclava ski mask to keep out the biting cold and protect his identity.

To carry out his tasks, Voron needs much more than his AXMC, a rifle that can hit targets up to 1.5 kilometres away.

"It's shovelling just for building up your position, ammunition of course, your covering group and spotter... usually five or six people, four at a minimum."