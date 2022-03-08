Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Sumy and Irpin, officials say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Sumy and Irpin, officials say

Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Sumy and Irpin, officials say

Local residents cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate from their town in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

08 Mar 2022 05:22PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 05:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukraine began evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy and from the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv on Tuesday (Mar 8), Ukrainian officials said.

The evacuations began after Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to establish "humanitarian corridors" to allow civilians out of some towns and cities besieged by Russian forces.

"As of 09:30 (0730 GMT), more than 150 people have been evacuated and (evacuation) activities are underway," said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region.

Civilians have been trapped by fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb 24. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation."

Russia opened humanitarian corridors on Tuesday so that people can be evacuated from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

In a tweet, the foreign ministry called on Russia to "agree on other humanitarian corridors in Ukraine".

The defence ministry added that Russian forces in Ukraine had introduced a "silent regime" from 0700 GMT, Interfax reported.

Ukraine on Monday rejected Russian proposals to evacuate Ukrainians to Russia or Belarus.

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us