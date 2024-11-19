Ukraine strikes arsenal amid reports US ATACMS used in Russia for first time

KYIV: Ukraine launched an attack on the Russian Bryansk region overnight with six US-made ATACMS long-range missiles, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday (Nov 19) citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Russian air defence systems intercepted five of the missiles and damaged one, the report said. Debris from one missile fell on a military facility in the region, causing a fire, it added.

The attack resulted in no casualties or damage, the ministry said.

There was no official confirmation from Ukraine about what weapon was used. The Ukrainian military's general staff and military intelligence agency did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Reuters and other outlets reported on Sunday that Kyiv was granted permission by the White House to use US-supplied weapons to strike deeper into Russia. Reuters cited sources saying that Kyiv would begin the strikes in the coming days and that they would likely be carried out using ATACMS missiles.