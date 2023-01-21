Germany faces backlash over refusal to give Ukraine tanks

KYIV: Germany faced a strong backlash from allies on Saturday (Jan 21) over its refusal to supply Ukraine with its vaunted Leopard tanks to bolster its fighting capacity in the nearly year-long war with Russia.

On Friday, some 50 nations agreed to provide Kyiv with billions of dollars' worth of military hardware, including armoured vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.

But German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters on the sidelines of the event at the US Ramstein Air Base that despite heightened expectations, "we still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank".

Ukraine on Saturday denounced the "global indecision" of its allies on providing heavy-duty modern tanks, saying "today's indecision is killing more of our people."

"Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Several allies echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in saying the tanks were essential to Ukraine's fight with its much larger neighbour.

In a joint statement - and a rare public criticism of Europe's top power - the foreign ministers of the three Baltic states said they "call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now."

"This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly. Germany as the leading European power has special responsibility in this regard," said the statement, tweeted by Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.