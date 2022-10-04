Ukraine on track to achieve battlefield objectives: Pentagon official

WASHINGTON: Ukraine appears on course to achieve several of its key battlefield objectives as Kyiv moves to strengthen its military position against Russia ahead of the winter, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday (Oct 3).

The upbeat assessment by Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defence for international security affairs, came on the same day that Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the country's south since the war began.

Ukrainian troops burst across Russian lines and advanced rapidly along the Dnipro River, threatening supply lines for thousands of Russian troops.

Wallander noted the latest efforts under way in the southern region of Kherson as recent successes in Kharkiv and Donetsk.

"Ukraine seems to be on track to achieve in all three of those objectives right now," Wallander told the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank.

The setbacks for Russia have triggered harsh public critiques of the generals running Russia's war, and prompted Moscow to order the partial mobilisation of forces.

A US military official, briefing Pentagon reporters on condition of anonymity, said, however, that Washington - which is arming and advising Ukraine's military - still has not seen a large-scale Russian reinforcement of its troops in Ukraine.

"Broadly speaking, we've seen relatively small numbers (of Russian reinforcements) ... but nothing large-scale at this stage of the game," the official said.