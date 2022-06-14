Ukraine says troops holding out in Sievierodonetsk after last bridge destroyed

KYIV: Ukraine said on Tuesday (Jun 14) its forces were still holding out inside Sievierodonetsk and trying to evacuate civilians, after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the devastated eastern city in a potential turning point in one of the war's bloodiest battles.

Russia said it would give Ukrainian fighters holed up in a chemical plant inside the city a chance to surrender on Wednesday morning. Fighters should "stop their senseless resistance and lay down their arms" from 8am Moscow time, Interfax news agency quoted Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia's National Defence Management Centre, as saying.

Civilians would be let out through a "humanitarian corridor", he said.

The city's Ukrainian mayor, Oleksandr Stryuk, said: "The situation is very difficult but there is communication with the city" despite the last bridge over the Siverskyi Donets river having been destroyed.

"Russian troops are trying to storm the city, but the military is holding firm."

Ukraine says more than 500 civilians are trapped inside Azot, a chemical factory where its forces have resisted weeks of Russian bombardment and assault.

Evacuations were still being carried out "every minute when there is a lull and there is a possibility of transportation," Stryuk said. "But these are discrete evacuations, done one by one, and every possible chance is taken."

Regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said: "The shelling is so powerful that people can no longer stand it in the shelters, their psychological state is on the edge. The last few days, the residents are finally ready to go."

Both sides claim to have inflicted huge casualties in the fighting over the city, Russia's main target in its battle for the east of the country after it failed to capture the capital Kyiv in March.

Ukraine still holds Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk's twin city on higher ground on the opposite bank. But with all the bridges now cut, its forces acknowledge a threat that they could be encircled in Sievierodonetsk. Russia's separatist proxies said any Ukrainian troops left behind must surrender or die.

Damien Megrou, spokesperson for a unit of foreign volunteers helping to defend Sievierodonetsk, said there was a risk of leaving "a large pocket of Ukrainian defenders cut off from the rest of the Ukrainian troops" - as in Mariupol, the Black Sea port that surrendered last month after months of Russian siege.