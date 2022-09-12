Ukraine troops sweep ahead after Russian collapse in northeast

KYIV: Ukrainian forces swept further across territory seized from fleeing Russian troops on Monday (Sep 12), as Moscow grappled with the consequences of the collapse of its occupation force in northeastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's general staff said early on Monday that its forces had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day, after Russia acknowledged it was abandoning Izium, its main stronghold in northeastern Ukraine.

"Taking them under full control and stabilisation measures are being carried out," the general staff said of the newly recaptured settlements.

As thousands of Russian troops abandoned their positions, leaving behind huge stocks of ammunition and equipment, Russia fired missiles at power stations on Sunday causing blackouts in the Kharkiv and adjacent Poltava and Sumy regions.

Ukraine denounced what it described as retaliation against civilian targets for its military advances. By Monday morning, Reuters journalists in Kharkiv said the power was back on, although the water was not yet working. The regional governor said power had been restored by 80 per cent. Moscow, which denies deliberately striking civilian targets, did not comment.

Britain's ministry of defence said Russia had probably ordered its forces to withdraw from all of Kharkiv region west of the Oskil River, abandoning the main supply route that had sustained Russia's operations in the east.

Kyiv, which reached the Oskil when it seized the railway hub city of Kupiansk on Saturday, suggested Russia was already falling even further back: The Ukrainian general staff said Russian troops had abandoned Svatove in Luhansk province, around 20km east of the Oskil. Reuters could not confirm this.

The British ministry said Moscow's forces were also struggling to bring reserves to the frontline in the south, where Ukraine has launched a big advance in Kherson province aiming to isolate thousands of Russian soldiers on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

"The majority of the (Russian) force in Ukraine is highly likely being forced to prioritise emergency defensive actions," the British update said. "The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia's overall operational design."