Ukraine truce dominates G7 talks clouded by Trump's Canada threats

CHARLEVOIX: G7 foreign ministers meet in Canada Wednesday (Mar 12) to discuss moves to halt the Russia-Ukraine war, but US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shrugged off questions about a prospective American takeover of the host country.

Rubio headed to Charlevoix, Quebec after meeting Ukrainian officials in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss an initial ceasefire.

He said he wanted the club of industrial democracies to recognize that "the United States has done a good thing for the world," after Kyiv backed a US-proposed 30-day truce with Russia.

"Now we all eagerly await the Russian response," Rubio told reporters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States would issue a "strong" response and pressure Moscow if it did not agree to halt conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The Kremlin in its first comments on the proposition said that it was waiting for details from Washington.