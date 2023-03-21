Ukraine to try Kharkiv ex-security chief for treason

KYIV: Ukraine said on Monday (Mar 20) the former head of the SBU security service in northeastern Kharkiv will go on trial on high treason charges for allegedly sabotaging the region's defence against Russia.

The State Bureau of Investigation said on Telegram that the former official faces life imprisonment.

The law enforcement agency alleged that Roman Dudin, 40, "instead of organising work to counter the enemy ... actually engaged in sabotage".

Most of the northeastern region of Kharkiv, which borders Russia, was occupied by Moscow troops from the start of the Russian invasion in February last year until September.

Dudin believed the "offensive would be successful" and hoped new Russian authorities would treat him favourably due to his "subversive activities", the State Bureau of Investigation said.

He is accused of leaving his post without permission while under martial law and illegally ordering his staff to leave work and quit the region.

In addition, he is accused of "deliberately creating conditions" enabling Russian troops to seize weapons and protective equipment from the security service's headquarters.