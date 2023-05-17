Ukraine grain deal extended for two months: Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday (May 17) announced a two-month extension of a United Nations-backed deal under which Ukraine ships grain across the Black Sea to global markets.

Erdogan made the announcement one day before it had been due to expire, scoring a diplomatic coup ahead of a May 28 runoff election in which he will try to extend his two-decade rule until 2028.

He thanked "my precious friend", Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for their roles in extending the agreement.

"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months," Erdogan said in nationally televised remarks.

Erdogan said Russia had agreed not to block ships from leaving two Ukrainian harbours, expressing hope that the deal would be "beneficial for all the parties".