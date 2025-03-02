Ukraine to get US$2.8 million loan from UK as Zelenskyy receives warm welcome from Starmer

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday (Mar 1) gave Volodymyr Zelenskyy a warm welcome in London, a day after the Ukrainian leader's clash with US President Donald Trump.

And ahead of Sunday's summit in London to discuss how to support Ukraine as it battles Russia's invading forces, Starmer reiterated his support for Kyiv.

"In partnership with our allies, we must intensify our preparations for the European element of security guarantees alongside continued discussions with the United States," he said in a statement issued late Saturday.

"Now is the time for us to unite in order to guarantee the best outcome for Ukraine, protect European security, and secure our collective future," he added.

Hours earlier, Ukraine and the UK unveiled a £2.26 billion (US$2.84 billion) loan agreement to support Ukraine's defence capabilities, to be paid back with the profits of immobilised sovereign Russian assets.

"The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine," Zelensky said on X.

"This is true justice - the one who started the war must be the one to pay."

Supporters cheered as Zelenskyy's convoy swept into Downing Street, where he was embraced by Starmer and posed for photographs before heading inside the UK leader's home.

"You're very, very welcome here in Downing Street," Starmer told Zelenskyy.

"And as you've heard from the cheers street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you with Ukraine for as long as it may take".

"I want to thank you, the people of the United Kingdom, for such big support from the very beginning of this war," Zelenskyy responded.

He is due to meet King Charles III on Sunday.

The pair met behind closed doors for around 75 minutes, and embraced again as Starmer escorted Zelenskyy to his car.