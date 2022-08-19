Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Zelenskyy

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday (Aug 18) with the UN secretary-general and Turkey's leader.

Zelenskyy told a news conference after the talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv that Russia should immediately withdraw its forces and stop shelling from the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian leader held talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Kyiv and Moscow accused each other of planning to stage a "provocation" at the plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Fears have mounted of the risk of a Chernobyl-style nuclear disaster as Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for shelling the Russian-controlled facility, prompting calls for an IAEA mission to the plant.