How will Trump's growing rift with Zelenskyy affect peace efforts?

United States President Donald Trump’s growing rift with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not only complicate efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also upend international norms, said observers.

The Russia-Ukraine war enters its fourth year next week.

On Thursday (Feb 20), Zelenskyy will meet US envoy Keith Kellogg. He said he hopes for "constructive" work with the US after Trump lashed out against him on social media, including labelling him a “dictator”.

Earlier, Trump had written on his Truth Social platform that the Ukrainian leader refuses to have elections, “is very low in Ukrainian polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing (former US President Joe) Biden 'like a fiddle'”.

While Zelenskyy’s five-year term expired last year, Ukrainian law does not require elections during wartime.

Trump has also suggested that Ukraine was responsible for Russia's 2022 invasion.

In turn, Zelenskyy accused Trump of succumbing to Russian "disinformation".