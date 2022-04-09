Ukraine urges civilians to flee from east as rail attack toll rises

LVIV: Ukraine on Saturday (Apr 9) called on civilians in the eastern Luhansk region to flee from amassing Russian forces after officials said more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate by rail from a neighbouring region were killed in a missile attack the previous day.

Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across eastern Ukraine, which has become the focus of Russian military action in recent weeks following a withdrawal from areas close to Kyiv.

"They are amassing forces for an offensive," Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai in a televised address in which he urged remaining civilians to flee shelling that he said had intensified in recent days.

Russia's invasion, which began on Feb 24, has forced more than 4 million people to flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless, and turned cities into rubble.

The civilian casualties have triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular over the deaths in the town of Bucha, which was until last week occupied by Russian forces.

Russia has denied targetting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbour. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war.

FIFTY-TWO DIE AT STATION

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a "firm global response" to Friday's missile attack on a train station crowded with women, children and the elderly in the Donetsk region city of Kramatorsk, a hub for civilians fleeing the east.

The attack left shreds of blood-stained clothes, toys and damaged luggage strewn across the station's platform.

City Mayor Oleksander Honcharenko, who estimated 4,000 people were gathered there at the time, said on Saturday that the death toll had risen to least 52.