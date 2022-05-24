Ukraine urges more world pressure, says it repels Russian attack on eastern city

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told global business leaders on Monday (May 23) the world must increase sanctions against Russia to deter other countries from using "brute force" to achieve their aims.

Zelenskyy spoke via video link to the World Economic Forum in Davos as the Ukrainian military claimed to have held off a Russian assault on Sievierodonetsk, an eastern city that has become the main target of a Russian offensive after the surrender of the southern port city of Mariupol last week.

Zelenskyy also revealed Ukraine's worst military losses from a single attack of the war on Monday, saying 87 people had been killed last week when Russian forces struck a barracks housing troops at a training base in the north.

Previously, Kyiv had said eight people died in the May 17 strike on the barracks in the town of Desna.

In the first of what could be many war crimes trials arising from Russia's Feb 24 invasion, a court in Kyiv sentenced a young Russian tank commander to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian.

Ukraine Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told the Washington Post about 13,000 cases of Russian alleged war crimes were being investigated.

Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes while it carries out what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

STARBUCKS TO GO

With the conflict about to enter its fourth month, Zelenskyy urged countries to put more pressure on Moscow and accused them of not exhausting sanctions.

"The sanctions should be maximum, so that Russia - and every other potential aggressor who wants to wage a brutal war against its neighbour - clearly knows the immediate consequences of their actions," he told the Davos meeting.

He demanded an oil embargo, the blockage of all Russian banks and termination of all trade. Foreign businesses should withdraw completely from Russia and the Russian IT industry should be cut off from the West, he said.

The United States, the European Union and other entities have already imposed broad sanctions on Russia, and on Monday Starbucks Corp became the latest Western brand to announce it was pulling out of the country. The Seattle-based coffee chain has 130 stores in Russia. Its decision follows a similar move by McDonald's. The fast food chain's trademark "Golden Arches" were lowered near Moscow on Monday.

DONBAS PUSH

Russia has focused its offensive on the eastern Donbas region since its troops were driven out of the area around the capital Kyiv and the north at the end of March.

Having captured Mariupol last week after a three-month siege, Russian forces now control a largely unbroken swathe of the east and south, freeing up more troops to join the main Donbas fight.