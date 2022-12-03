Ukraine urges tougher Western squeeze on Russian oil prices

KYIV: The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday (Dec 3) for a lower price cap on Russian oil than the one agreed to by Ukraine's Western supporters, while Russian authorities called the US$60-per-barrel cap harmful to free, stable markets.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, wrote on social media that the price ceiling set by the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States on Friday did not go far enough.

The cap is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.

“It would be necessary to lower it to US$30 in order to destroy the enemy’s economy faster,” Yermak wrote on Telegram, staking out a position also favoured by Poland - a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy in Washington insisted that Russian oil "will continue to be in demand" and criticised the price limit as “reshaping the basic principles of the functioning of free markets”.

A post on the embassy's Telegram channel predicted the per-barrel cap would lead to “a widespread increase in uncertainty and higher costs for consumers of raw materials".

The price cap aims to put an economic squeeze on Russia and further crimp its ability to finance a war that has killed an untold number of civilians and fighters, driven millions of Ukrainians from their homes and weighed on the world economy for more than nine months.