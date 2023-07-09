Cambodian PM Hun Sen urges Ukraine not to use US cluster bombs

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country still grapples with deadly war remnants, on Sunday (Jul 9) urged Ukraine not to use cluster bombs, after Washington announced plans to send the weapons to Kyiv to fight Russian troops.

Humanitarian groups have strongly condemned the US decision to supply cluster munitions, which can go undetonated and potentially endanger civilians for years to come.

"It would be the greatest danger for Ukrainians for many years or up to a hundred years if cluster bombs are used in Russian-occupied areas in the territory of Ukraine," Hun Sen tweeted.

He cited Cambodia's "painful experience" of US cluster munitions dropped in the early 1970s, a foreign legacy that has left tens of thousands maimed or killed.

"It has been more than half a century. There have been no means to destroy them all yet," Hun Sen added.

"As my pity for the Ukrainian people, I appeal to the US president as the supplier and the Ukrainian president as the recipient not to use cluster bombs in the war because the real victims will be Ukrainians," he said.