Ukraine claims US missile holdup as Trump floats summit without Zelenskyy

STRAINED RELATIONS

Relations have been strained between the two capitals since Trump partially lifted sanctions to strike a diesel-supply deal with Vladimir Putin and slammed Zelenskyy as a warmonger for Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.



On Monday, Trump defended the diesel deal while once more slamming Zelenskyy.



"Zelenskyy doesn't know what he's talking about," Trump said. "To be honest, I think it's time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine."



Trump also said he was ready to meet with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China next month to discuss denuclearization, adding that the talks could also cover the Ukraine war - fueling fears in Kyiv that it was being sidelined.



Earlier in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "the topic of such a hypothetical has indeed been mentioned", when asked about a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday that Trump, Putin and Xi could meet.



Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that such a meeting would "only encourage Putin to continue this war".



Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also spoke to Pope Leo XIV on Monday, according to the Vatican, days after the Catholic leader held a similar call with Putin.



The Vatican said the Pope had urged both sides to allow for the flow of aid into the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky and civilians to leave.