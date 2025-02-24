Ukraine says in 'final stages' of talks on mineral deal with US

KYIV: Ukraine and the United States are working out details of an agreement that would give Washington access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for US support, Kyiv said on Monday (Feb 24).

Negotiations have triggered tensions with US officials pressuring Ukraine to sign a deal despite Kyiv's insistence that initial drafts lacked vital security guarantees.

"Ukrainian and US teams are in the final stages of negotiations regarding the minerals agreement. The negotiations have been very constructive, with nearly all key details finalised," Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said on X.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he aims to get concrete security guarantees from the US in exchange for granting Washington access to critical resources.

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Ukraine give access to rare minerals to compensate for the wartime aid Kyiv received under Joe Biden.

"We are committed to completing this swiftly to proceed with its signature," Stefanishyna added in her post on social media.

She said she hoped that Trump and Zelenskyy would sign the deal in Washington "to showcase our commitment for decades to come".