Ukraine accuses US of helping Russia as missiles hit Kyiv

KYIV: Ukraine on Wednesday (Oct 14) accused the United States of helping Russia by failing to warn it of incoming missile strikes and hobbling Kyiv's military response through changes to the Starlink system it uses on the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US tech billionaire Elon Musk to restore Starlink, which Kyiv says has been slowed down.

"I hope that it's a mistake, maybe huge technical problem," Zelenskyy told United Kingdom journalist Piers Morgan. "I don't know, but we are asking to do it, to switch (it) on."

Former Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov later said that "Starlink's operation at speeds up to 160kmh is being restored. Strike drones and interceptor drones should be able to fly again".

Musk said any disruption was the responsibility of the US government, not his SpaceX company.

He drew a distinction between the Starshield system, which Ukraine relies on for battlefield communications, and the parallel Starlink civilian satellite system, which Ukraine also deploys but is not allowed to use for offensive operations.

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk said, referring to US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy replied in the affirmative when asked if he felt "betrayed" after Trump announced a diesel-supply deal with heavily sanctioned Moscow.

"It's painful when President Trump chooses one side, not our side," he said. "I think his advisors are wrong. I don't know who is pushing him not to the right side. This is not (the) right side of history,"

Zelenskyy had framed the lack of warnings from allies about a wave of powerful strikes on Tuesday night and early Wednesday as "completely unjust", and accused Russia of wilfully flouting a supposed "energy ceasefire" announced unilaterally by Trump.

A senior official in Kyiv confirmed that the United States had in recent days threatened to stop providing intelligence about Russian missile launches that Ukraine uses to thwart attacks. Trump denied doing so on Tuesday.

Defence officials also suggested Washington was behind slower speeds reported on some internet terminals which help Ukraine's military hit Russian-occupied territory and operate interceptor drones.

"It's obvious they (the United States) are helping Russia for some reason," the senior official told AFP.

Zelenskyy adviser Sergiy Beskrestnov said the attacks and Starlink restrictions were more than a coincidence.

"Through their actions, our partners are depriving us of one of the few chances we have to defend the country against jet-powered Shahed drones," he wrote on Telegram.