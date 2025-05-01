Ukraine, US say minerals deal ready as suspense lingers

US PRESENCE AGAINST "BAD ACTORS"

Trump has baulked at offering security guarantees to Ukraine and has rejected its aspiration to join NATO.



But Trump said on Wednesday that a US presence on the ground would benefit Ukraine.



"The American presence will, I think, keep a lot of bad actors out of the country or certainly out of the area where we're doing the digging," Trump said at the cabinet meeting.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday threatened that the Trump administration would give up on mediation on the conflict, which Trump had vowed during the campaign to end on his first day in office - unless the two sides come forward with "concrete proposals."

Trump has pressed for a settlement in which Ukraine would give up some territory seized by Russia, which has rejected US-backed overtures for a ceasefire of at least 30 days.