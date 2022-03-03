Ukraine vice prime minister Twitter-shaming firms to action over invasion

WASHINGTON: Ukraine's vice prime minister has been calling out big tech companies by name on Twitter to push them to penalise Russia over its invasion - and it's having an impact.

Marshalling his government's social media savvy and a deep international well of sympathy, Mykhailo Fedorov's feed has become a list of firms willing to oppose Moscow or come to Ukraine's aid.

"We need your support - in 2022 modern technology is perhaps the best answer to tanks, multiple rocket launchers and missiles," he wrote in a letter he tweeted out Friday to Apple chief Tim Cook.

By Tuesday the iPhone maker had announced sales were halted in Russia, and Apple Pay services were limited.

The 31-year-old minister had also paid Cook a visit in the United States last year with the two discussing topics from training opportunities to Apple stores in Ukraine.

Fedorov's callouts only gathered pace after his tweet seeking Cook's support, with subsequent ones noting Ukraine's government had asked Google, Netflix, YouTube and Facebook to cut off Russia.

While those companies have not severed ties completely, all have announced actions ranging from restrictions on the spread of Russian state-owned media to resisting Kremlin requirements.

"You hold them accountable this way," Larissa Doroshenko, a postdoctoral researcher at Boston's Northeastern University said of the impact of calling out companies on Twitter.

"It's a very savvy, very strategic way of social media because you can do it behind closed doors or ... you can make it public," she added.

Fedorov, who is responsible for Ukraine's digital matters, is part of a government that has built social media into its communication strategy from the start.

Doroshenko said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's campaign engaged with people on social media during the 2019 election, and his government has kept doing so once in power.