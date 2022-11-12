Ukraine says West on the way to 'joint victory' after Russia retreat from Kherson

KYIV: Kyiv said on Saturday (Nov 12) that the West was on its way to "joint victory" over Moscow after Ukraine said it had wrested back Kherson, the first major urban hub to fall after Russia's invasion on Feb 24.

London meanwhile said Russia's "strategic failure" in the strategic Black Sea port city would sow doubt among the Russian public about the point of the war in Ukraine.

"There were very few who believed that Ukraine would survive," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit in Cambodia.

"This is coming, and our victory will be our joint victory - a victory of all peace-loving nations across the world."

Blinken hailed the "remarkable courage" of Ukraine's military and people and vowed that US support "will continue for as long as it takes" to defeat Russia.

The humiliating Russian retreat was a huge boost to Ukrainians after months of suffering.

The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said the liberation of all annexed territories was just a matter of time.

"We are not going to put anything on ice," he said. "We are not a freezer."

The Ukrainian national anthem rang out in Kherson's central square as a small crowd sang along while huddled around a bonfire, a video published by Ukraine's parliament on social media showed.

"Special units are already in the city," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, posting footage in which Ukrainian troops appeared to gather with residents.