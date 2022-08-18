Ukraine's Zelenskyy: UN must ensure security of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks on Thursday (Aug 18) with visiting United States Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the United Nations must ensure the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces.

He said he and Guterres, meeting in the western city of Lviv, had discussed a UN-brokered deal aimed at easing a worsening global food crisis, and agreed that coordination of efforts under it to ensure Ukrainian exports should continue.

"Particular attention was paid to the topic of Russia's nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences for the whole world," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarisation and complete liberation from Russian troops."