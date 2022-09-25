In retort to Wagner, 'Mozart' wants to save lives in Ukraine

DONETSK REGION: A volunteer organisation run by ex-soldiers, Mozart says it wants to save lives in Ukraine by offering aid and military training - choosing its name as a "tongue in cheek" nod to the notorious Russian paramilitary group Wagner.

The two might both be named for famous composers, but those offering their efforts in Mozart say that is where the similarities end.

The group is staffed by volunteer army veterans giving humanitarian aid, medical evacuation and training Ukrainians in combat.

"By no means do we conduct military operations like the Wagner group does," says 52-year-old Steve, walkie-talkie in hand.