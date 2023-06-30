Ukraine wants NATO invite at Vilnius summit, urges 'courage': Zelenskyy aide

KYIV: Ukraine wants to receive an invitation to begin the process of joining NATO at the military alliance's summit next month, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not attend if leaders do not show "courage", a presidential aide said on Thursday (Jun 29).

Chief diplomatic adviser Ihor Zhovkva told Reuters that Kyiv wanted the Jul 11 to Jul 12 NATO summit in Vilnius to deliver a response to the application for NATO membership that Ukraine filed on Sep 30 last year.

"This application is now on the tables of the leaders of NATO allies. The Vilnius summit would be a very good start to respond to this application. And by respond, we mean invitation for membership, which is only the first stage," he said.

Kyiv's allies are divided over how fast Ukraine should join NATO and some Western governments are wary of any move that might take the alliance closer to war with Russia.

In an interview in the heavily guarded president's office in the Ukrainian capital, the Zelenskyy aide said Kyiv recognised it cannot join the 31-member bloc while Russia is waging war on Ukraine.

"What we are asking for is to start the procedure," he said, banging the table at one point to drive his point home.

Ukraine has been working overtime behind the scenes to lobby for a breakthrough. It believes its fight against Russia's invasion demonstrates it is worthy of NATO admission and has also shown it is already a key part of transatlantic security.