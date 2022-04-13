Ukraine wants Scholz visit and German arms: Zelenskyy aide

BERLIN: A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Apr 13) said Kyiv wanted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit and pledge more arms deliveries, explaining a snub to Berlin's head of state.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admitted on Tuesday he had offered to visit Ukraine with other EU leaders, but Kyiv had told him he was not welcome right now.

The move against Steinmeier - a former foreign minister who recently acknowledged "errors" in a too conciliatory stance toward Moscow in the past - was widely seen as a diplomatic affront in Germany.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych told German public television on Wednesday it had not been Zelensky's intention to offend Berlin.

"I think the main argument was different-- our president expects the chancellor so that he (Scholz) can take direct practical decisions, including weapons deliveries," he told broadcaster ZDF.

The German president has a largely ceremonial role while the chancellor heads the government.

Arestovych said the fate of the strategic port city of Mariupol and the civilian population of eastern Ukraine "depends on the German weapons we could get", but that has not been promised.

Time is of the essence because "every minute that a tank doesn't arrive ... it is our children who are dying, being raped, being killed", Arestovych said.

The German political class "has seen the terrible images" of the war which he said recalled the destruction of Berlin in 1945. What the Russian army is doing in Ukraine "isn't any different".

Scholz is facing growing pressure at home to step up support for Ukraine in the face of the seven-week-old Russian invasion which has cost the lives of thousands of civilians.