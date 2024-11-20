Ukraine war and climate stalemate loom over G20 summit

RUSSIA WARNING

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists at the Rio de Janeiro summit "that meant they were operated by US military experts" and "we consider this a new phase in the West's war against Russia, and we will react."



In what was seen as a threat of nuclear escalation, he suggested Western capitals read "all" of Russia's nuclear doctrine to understand the risks.



Lavrov was standing in at the summit for President Vladimir Putin, who is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.



The summit's joint declaration on Monday made no mention of Moscow's aggression in the war, saying only that the leaders welcomed "all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace" in Ukraine.