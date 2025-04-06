Explosions as Kyiv under missile attack, says mayor

KYIV: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the city was under missile attack on Sunday (Apr 6) with explosions in the Ukrainian capital, two days after a Russian missile killed 18 people in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown.

Klitschko said paramedics had been sent to two districts in Kyiv, while the Ukrainian air force said missiles had entered the northern Chernihiv region.

"Explosions in the capital. Air defence is in operation," Klitschko said on Telegram.

"The missile attack on Kyiv continues. Stay in shelters!"

He added that three people were injured so far, and said there was reported wreckage falling in two non-residential sites.

Across Ukraine, air raid alerts were also issued for the Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

The attacks come at a time when United States President Donald Trump is pushing for a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, more than three years into Moscow's full-scale invasion, while seeking a thaw in ties with the Kremlin.

"WEAK REACTION"

On Saturday, Zelenskyy slammed the US embassy for what he called a "weak" statement that did not blame Russia for the deadly missile strike on his home city Kryvyi Rig. Nine children were among the 18 fatalities.

In one of the deadliest strikes in recent weeks, a Russian missile struck a residential area near a children's playground in the central Ukrainian city.

Seventy-two people were wounded, 12 of them children, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak said after emergency operations ended overnight.

In an emotional statement on social media, Zelenskyy named each of the children killed in the attack, accusing the US embassy of avoiding referring to Russia as the aggressor.

"Unfortunately, the reaction of the American embassy is unpleasantly surprising: Such a strong country, such a strong people - and such a weak reaction," Zelensky wrote.

"They are even afraid to say the word 'Russian' when talking about the missile that killed the children."

The Ukrainian president took aim at the US Ambassador Bridget Brink after she posted a message on X on Friday evening that said: "Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant."

Brink, who was appointed by Trump's predecessor Joe Biden and has been ambassador since May 2022, added that "this is why the war must end".

Zelenskyy wrote on Saturday: "Yes, the war must end. But in order to end it, we must not be afraid to call a spade a spade."

"It is wrong and dangerous to keep silent about the fact that it is Russia that is killing children with ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy reiterated in his evening address.

"It only incites the scum in Moscow to continue the war and further ignore diplomacy."