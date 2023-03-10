‘Everything had burned down’: Ukrainian farmers devastated by war with Russia

KYIV OBLAST: Among broken farming machinery, rocket fragments are scattered across the fields belonging to Ukrainian farmer Ivan Mishchenko.

The 66-year-old fled his farm in March last year when the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces reached his doorstep.

He continued keeping tabs on his property by phoning his neighbours.

“I kept calling and asking ‘Is everything okay with my house?’ They said it was fine, it was all good... But then around March 26, they told me that my farm was constantly on fire and everything had burned down,” he told CNA.

