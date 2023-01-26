US, German tanks ‘critical and timely’ for Ukraine ahead of expected Russian spring offensive: Analysts

Supplies of advanced tanks from the United States and Germany come at a critical time for Ukraine, with fresh Russian assaults expected in as soon as a few weeks, analysts said.

Kyiv has been pressing allies for more sophisticated weapons to fend off Moscow, over fears that Russian forces are using winter to regroup before launching a new offensive in spring.

“The conscription of hundreds of thousands of Russian troops is going to mean that in the late winter or early spring, they are probably going to try to break the Ukrainian lines,” said Mr William Alberque, director of strategy, technology, and arms control at think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Ukraine’s military intelligence warned earlier this month that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning for a second wave of mobilisation, in addition to the 300,000 conscripts Moscow enlisted in October.

“This is why the supply of battle tanks to Ukraine, to be able to stop any Russian offensive and to provide Ukraine with the opportunity to also go on the offensive, is so critical and timely right now,” Mr Alberque told CNA’s World Tonight on Thursday (Jan 26).