Ukraine war overshadows pope's Good Friday services

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis presided at a solemn Good Friday service recalling the last hours in the life of Jesus, with the shadow of the war in Ukraine hanging over the most sombre day in the Christian calendar.

Francis, 85, who has been suffering from a recent flare-up of pain in his knee and legs, walked with a limp along the main aisle of St Peter's Basilica at the start and end of the service on Friday (Apr 15), known as the Passion of the Lord.

However, he did not prostrate himself on the marble floor as he has at the start of similar past services. He instead stood for a few minutes with his head bowed.

Francis later sat while cantors and a choir sang gospel verses recounting events from Jesus' arrest to his burial.