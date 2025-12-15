Ukraine peace talks stretch into second day at start of pivotal week for Europe

BERLIN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy resumed talks with United States President Donald Trump's envoys in Berlin on Monday, after the US side said a "lot of progress" had been made on ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Zelenskyy again met US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner after five hours of talks on Sunday, with other European leaders also holding meetings in the German capital throughout the day.

Ukraine said on Sunday it was willing to drop its ambition to join the NATO alliance in exchange for Western security guarantees. But it was not immediately clear how far talks had progressed on that or other vital issues, such as the future of Ukrainian territory, and how much the talks in Berlin could persuade Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

RUSSIA EXPECTS UPDATE FROM US

Zelenskiy said in a post on X "there is a great deal of work underway on the diplomatic track right now" but did not divulge details.

The Kremlin said Ukraine not joining NATO was a fundamental question in talks on a possible peace settlement.

"Naturally this issue is one of the cornerstones and, of course, it is subject to special discussion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said Russia expected an update from the US after the negotiations in Berlin.

EUROPEAN DIPLOMACY FACES CRUCIAL WEEK

The talks come at the start of a pivotal week for Europe, with a European Union summit on Thursday set to decide whether it can underwrite a massive loan to Ukraine with frozen Russian central bank assets.

Europe has come under fire from the Trump administration in recent weeks over its policies on migration, security and regulating big tech. The EU and national governments have struggled to find a unified response to the US criticism.

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday to agree on new sanctions against Russia, although the possibility of an 11th-hour hitch to agreeing on an EU trade deal with Latin America threatens to further undermine their attempts to put on a show of strength.

"The most important thing for us is now to ensure we can finance Ukraine," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Brussels.

"We must take a decision to ensure that Ukraine is in a position to continue its freedom fight and to show the rest of the world that Europe is a strong player. Otherwise we will give in to the picture painted by the American president, that Europe is weak."

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who has been closely involved in the Ukraine talks and was meeting Zelenskyy on Monday morning ahead of the US negotiations, sounded a tentatively hopeful note.

"I think we are at a critical moment in negotiations for peace," he told Dutch TV programme Buitenhof broadcast on Sunday.

"And at the same time, we're probably closer to a peace agreement than we have been at any time during these four years," said Stubb, who also met Kushner in Berlin on Sunday evening.