Ukrainian towns devastated by Russian bombardment seek international help to rebuild

“We were with our parents. At that time, we were in the cellar, because of all the explosions. They were very, very audible, and this roar, and these sounds,” said Ms Tymoschenko, as she recounted that fateful day to CNA.

“We were sitting in the cellar and we could hear the front door being thrown back due to a shockwave,” she said, adding that she counted both herself and her husband lucky that they were not in the apartment during the shelling.