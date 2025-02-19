US envoy set for Kyiv talks after Trump rips Zelenskyy

KYIV: Donald Trump's special envoy was in Kyiv on Wednesday (Feb 19), saying he was there to "listen" to Kyiv's concerns, a day after the United States president tore into his Ukrainian counterpart in a surprise press conference.

Speaking on Tuesday, after Russian and US officials met in Saudi Arabia for their first high-level talks in over three years without Ukraine taking part, Trump appeared to blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having "started" the war.

"Today I heard, 'oh, well, we weren't invited.' Well, you've been there for three years ... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Zelenskyy had chided the US-Russia talks for not including Kyiv, saying efforts to end the war must be "fair and involve European countries".

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv by train on Wednesday morning for what he said was a mission to "sit and listen" to Kyiv's concerns.

"We understand the need for security guarantees ... Part of my mission is to sit and listen and say: what are your concerns?" Kellogg said in a video posted by Ukraine's Suspilne news outlet.

Russia and the US agreed on Tuesday to establish teams to negotiate a path to ending the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday praised the meetings in Saudi Arabia as a "very important step" towards a peace settlement.