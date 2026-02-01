Ukraine war talks delayed to Wednesday, Zelenskyy says

KYIV: A second round of talks between Russian, Ukrainian and US officials on a US-drafted plan to end the nearly four-year Ukraine war will begin on Wednesday (Feb 4), instead of on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy did not give a reason for the delay.

The announcement comes a day after one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top envoys held surprise talks with US officials in Florida without Ukraine.

"The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set - Feb 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Neither the Kremlin nor the United States have confirmed the new dates.

The United States says it is close to brokering a deal to end the conflict - Europe's deadliest since World War II - but neither Moscow nor Kyiv have been able to find a compromise on the key issue of territory.

Russia, which occupies around 20 per cent of its neighbour, is pushing for full control of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as part of any deal. It has threatened to take it by force if talks fail.

Ukraine has warned that ceding ground will embolden Moscow and that it will not sign a deal that fails to deter Russia from invading again. Many Ukrainians find the idea of surrendering territory that their soldiers have defended for years unconscionable.

The first round of talks on the US plan, held in Abu Dhabi last Friday and Saturday, failed to yield a breakthrough.