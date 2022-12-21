'She was given men's boxers': Women soldiers at Ukraine's frontline hard-pressed for basic necessities

KYIV: When Ms Kseniia Drahaniuk’s sister-in-law Nastya went to Ukraine’s frontline for the first time, her hands were painfully dry from the cold, and she was given men’s boxer shorts.

“The first thing Nastya asked for was hand cream. You know, because the hands are very dry from the cold, especially when you spend 24/7 outside,” said Ms Drahaniuk.

“The second thing was lip balm, and the third was women's underwear.”

Ms Drahaniuk said she quickly understood how much support women in the military need, as much of the culture and practice in the armed forces cater to men.

For instance, most uniforms and protective gear such as helmets and bulletproof vests are designed for men and are usually too big or bulky for women.

“Female military culture is still developing in Ukraine, it’s still in progress. So there are many small things that need to be improved,” she said.