'She was given men's boxers': Women soldiers at Ukraine's frontline hard-pressed for basic necessities
Volunteers are modifying Ukraine’s military uniforms and gear for female soldiers, and providing servicewomen in the fields with sanitary products and other vital items.
KYIV: When Ms Kseniia Drahaniuk’s sister-in-law Nastya went to Ukraine’s frontline for the first time, her hands were painfully dry from the cold, and she was given men’s boxer shorts.
“The first thing Nastya asked for was hand cream. You know, because the hands are very dry from the cold, especially when you spend 24/7 outside,” said Ms Drahaniuk.
“The second thing was lip balm, and the third was women's underwear.”
Ms Drahaniuk said she quickly understood how much support women in the military need, as much of the culture and practice in the armed forces cater to men.
For instance, most uniforms and protective gear such as helmets and bulletproof vests are designed for men and are usually too big or bulky for women.
“Female military culture is still developing in Ukraine, it’s still in progress. So there are many small things that need to be improved,” she said.
NGO FOR FEMALE COMPATRIOTS
To address the gap, Ms Drahaniuk founded independent non-governmental organisation (NGO) Zemlyachky Ukrainian Front, which provides assistance to female soldiers. “Zemlyachky” is Ukrainian for “compatriots”.
Her team modified the standard military uniform, which is made for men’s bodies, into a version that fits the female physique. Recently, they even custom-made a uniform for a pregnant sniper.
Beyond uniforms, women marching to the frontline have also struggled to find sanitary products and other vital items.
Ms Drahaniuk and her volunteers, funded by donations and crowdfunding, source for these basic necessities and distribute them to those on the field.
The initiative also provides psychological support for servicewomen to process the trauma of war.
MORE WOMEN JOIN ARMY SINCE INVASION
About 6,000 women are fighting on the frontline in Ukraine, with tens of thousands more filling other military positions in both combat and non-combat roles.
Like Ms Drahaniuk’s sister-in-law, many women voluntarily enlisted following Russia’s invasion in February. Since then, Ukraine’s armed forces have seen a 56 per cent increase in servicewomen.
Today, there are about 50,000 Ukrainian women serving in the army, compared to 32,000 before the war.
They make up more than 10 per cent of Ukraine’s army, a similar proportion to the average contingent in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
But while women are breaking the mould of a typical soldier, the military has been slow to adapt, not just in uniforms but also in mindset.
FEMALE SOLDIERS EXPERIENCE SEXISM
Women have been able to hold any position in the military since the law was altered in 2018 to grant females the same legal status as men in the armed forces. In practice, however, they face hurdles, including sexism.
Ms Olena Ryzh, a new recruit who has just completed her military training, said recruitment officers often meet women with scepticism.
“It is very difficult for a woman to get into the armed forces. I believe that this is a great injustice, because if a woman wants to join the army, then her wishes should be taken into account,” she said.
Ms Ryzh, who left her successful restaurant job to become a soldier, is waiting to begin her military service in the war to defend her country against Russia.
She often shares her experiences with others on her TikTok channel, and said she has encouraged women who have approached her for advice on joining the army.
“During my studies, in many areas, women showed even better results than men. It's true! Such as, the flexibility of the body, endurance,” she said.