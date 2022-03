A new wave of malicious emails is being sent to Ukrainian officials, the country's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said in a statement published Friday (Mar 4).

The statement posted to Facebook said there was a "mass mailing" of messages loaded with malicious software to unspecified government officials and citizens.

Few other details were provided.

Ukraine has been buffeted by malicious intrusions blamed on Moscow since even before the start of Russia's invasion last week.